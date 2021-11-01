Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $66.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

