Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $94.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

