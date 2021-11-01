Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1,802.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

