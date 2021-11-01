Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

