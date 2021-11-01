Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,422. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

