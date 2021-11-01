Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGJ stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.