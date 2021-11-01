Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BSMU opened at $25.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter.

