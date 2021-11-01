Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.89. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $606.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

