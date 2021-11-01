Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ITCI stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 560,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

