International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $124,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.