IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in October

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 162,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,284. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.56.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

