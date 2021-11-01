Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.00 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

