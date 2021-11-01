Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Down 3.8%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.63. 3,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 424,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

