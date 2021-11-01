Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 87.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

