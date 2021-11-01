Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $6,088,056.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

