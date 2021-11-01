Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Sells 20,246 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,878. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.