Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $348,040.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BKR stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

