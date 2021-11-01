Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $348,040.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BKR stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
