Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases 22,100 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

