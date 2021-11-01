Insider Buying: Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Buys 480,000 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) insider Malcolm Norris purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($21,257.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 23.69 and a current ratio of 23.70.

About Sunstone Metals

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Bramaderos gold-copper porphyry concession covering 4,949 hectares located in Loja province, Southern Ecuador; the Southern Finland gold project located to the north-west of Helsinki in southern Finland; and the Viscaria copper project located in Sweden.

