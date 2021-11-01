Insider Buying: CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Director Purchases 167,000 Shares of Stock

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 153,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,593. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12. CohBar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

