Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $11,260.60 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHCO opened at $79.58 on Monday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 2,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in City by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in City by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.