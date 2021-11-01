Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,890.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,635,847.99.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$230.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.66. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

BNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.