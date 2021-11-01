Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.76 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

