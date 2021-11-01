Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 96.6% in October

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

