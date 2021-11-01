Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCH stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 858.90. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.