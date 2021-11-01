ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ILCOIN has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $30,688.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003466 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007468 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.