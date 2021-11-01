IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

