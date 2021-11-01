IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $220.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.89. IDEX has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

