Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 1,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.