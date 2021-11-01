ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.