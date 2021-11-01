Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.