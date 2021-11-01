Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hyliion worth $108,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,000 shares of company stock worth $6,855,000 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE HYLN opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.