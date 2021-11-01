Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

