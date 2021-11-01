HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 490 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.30. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.