H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($1.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

