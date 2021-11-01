Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.