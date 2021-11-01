Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.12

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 5846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

