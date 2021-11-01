Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00077289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00102148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,824.98 or 1.00157814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.32 or 0.06995775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022653 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.