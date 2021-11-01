Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

