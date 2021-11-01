Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.20 billion-$34.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $168.11 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.50.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

