Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.20 billion-$34.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.10 billion.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,020. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $168.11 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.