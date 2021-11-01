Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.37.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.