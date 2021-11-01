Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

