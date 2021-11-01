HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 49,978 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. As a group, analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.