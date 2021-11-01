Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Highwoods Properties worth $65,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.84 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

