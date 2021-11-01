High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NYSE PCF opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,112 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

