HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.40. 469,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,168. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. HEXO has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

