Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

