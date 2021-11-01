Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.67 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

