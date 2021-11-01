Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.850-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.85 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.